Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Short Interest Update

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 61.1% from the July 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Tomra Systems ASA Stock Up 0.3 %
TMRAY stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.84. The company had a trading volume of 7,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.77. Tomra Systems ASA has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $24.07.
Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $362.51 million for the quarter.
Tomra Systems ASA Company Profile
Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three segments: TOMRA Collection, TOMRA Recycling, and TOMRA Food. The TOMRA Collection segment engages in the development, production, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.
