Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$125.86.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$118.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$113.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$122.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Insider Transactions at Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 700 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$108.24, for a total value of C$75,768.00. In other news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$108.24, for a total value of C$75,768.00. Also, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$106.50, for a total transaction of C$319,500.00. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

TIH stock opened at C$110.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07. Toromont Industries has a twelve month low of C$94.76 and a twelve month high of C$117.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$109.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$108.87.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.35 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.16 billion. Toromont Industries had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 11.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that Toromont Industries will post 5.9141469 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toromont Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

