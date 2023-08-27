Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 120,600 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,618,254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 120,600 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.10% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $158,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $1,252,070,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,594,894,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7,396,755.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,728,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $855,460,000 after buying an additional 8,728,172 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $552,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518,629 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,160,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,112,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 301,174 shares of company stock worth $36,147,103. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.19.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.25. 74,793,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,430,352. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $132.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

