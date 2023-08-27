Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 70,240 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,073,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,240 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $170,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.0 %

ABBV traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,275,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,489,006. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The company has a market capitalization of $258.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. William Blair initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.79.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

