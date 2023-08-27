Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 9,257,580 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 2,220.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,674,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,257,580 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.59% of Brookfield worth $314,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $3,727,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $1,597,154,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $775,028,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $739,834,000. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $614,866,000. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Brookfield from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $219,330,538.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.48. 1,216,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379,830. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Brookfield Co. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $51.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 360.93 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 311.15%.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

