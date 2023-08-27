Toronto Dominion Bank Has $138.39 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651,814 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 34,432 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $138,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $29,740,200,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $6.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.41. The company had a trading volume of 12,352,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,223,682. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.16. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $243.10. The company has a market capitalization of $134.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.07.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

