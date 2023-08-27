Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 354,967 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 81.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 790,386 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354,967 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.11% of American Express worth $130,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,847,452,000 after acquiring an additional 35,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,458,404 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,541,863,000 after purchasing an additional 177,635 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 32.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,356,786 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,048,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,053 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $911,554,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXP. Piper Sandler cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $197.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.88.

Shares of AXP traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.32. 2,969,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,288,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $182.15. The company has a market cap of $116.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

