Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stock Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,122,778 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,520 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $271,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RCI. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 1,059.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Stock Down 0.9 %

RCI stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.28. 355,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,721. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.23 and a twelve month high of $50.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.78.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 8.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 67.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on RCI. Barclays began coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.