Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 486,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.44% of Tractor Supply worth $114,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 458.3% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Barclays downgraded Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $247.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.35.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

TSCO traded up $2.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.54. 1,188,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,327. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $181.40 and a 1 year high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.16%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

