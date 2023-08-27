Tribe (TRIBE) Price Reaches $0.26 on Top Exchanges

Tribe (TRIBE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. Tribe has a market cap of $134.80 million and $70,259.58 worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tribe token can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tribe has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Tribe

Tribe launched on March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 516,223,775 tokens. The official website for Tribe is fei.money. The official message board for Tribe is medium.com/fei-protocol. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tribe

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is a governance token used to manage the Fei Protocol. Its main focus is maintaining the peg, upgrading the protocol and integrating with other systems. The Tribe DAO, which is controlled by TRIBE token holders, has ultimate control over the Tribe ecosystem, including the ability to move PCV, mint FEI, create and grant access roles. Proposals must be created and passed to perform actions, with a proposal threshold of 2.5M TRIBE and a quorum of 25M TRIBE. Additionally, Tribe Turbo is a mechanism used to issue stablecoins and earn yield.”

