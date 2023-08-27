TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Shares Purchased by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,878 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of TriCo Bancshares worth $12,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriCo Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of TCBK traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.65. The stock had a trading volume of 54,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,162. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $28.66 and a fifty-two week high of $58.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $104.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.15 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 28.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael W. Koehnen purchased 5,000 shares of TriCo Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,142. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TriCo Bancshares news, Director Michael W. Koehnen acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,974 shares in the company, valued at $3,761,142. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cory W. Giese sold 1,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $68,134.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

