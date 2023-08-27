Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 225.0% from the July 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TRINL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.28. 22,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,565. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.12. Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No has a 12 month low of $24.46 and a 12 month high of $26.00.

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Company Profile

high-growth venture capital-backed companies turn to trinity capital investment (trinity) as a preferred option for venture loans and equipment leases to fuel their growth and extend their runway. since 2008, trinity has worked closely with leading venture capital firms and their respective portfolio companies to offer valuable support, enhanced flexibility and competitive venture debt financing solutions to customers with distinctive needs.

