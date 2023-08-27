Truist Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Compugen in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compugen has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Compugen Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CGEN opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. Compugen has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $1.49. The company has a market cap of $99.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Compugen will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGEN. Seaview Investment Managers LLC raised its stake in shares of Compugen by 250.0% in the first quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Compugen by 207.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 24,844 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Compugen by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 38,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 26,097 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Compugen in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Compugen by 68.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 14,393 shares during the period. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

