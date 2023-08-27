Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Shares Sold by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp lessened its position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRMK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Trustmark by 160.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 208.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

TRMK opened at $23.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.30. Trustmark Co. has a 52 week low of $20.28 and a 52 week high of $38.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.96 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.44%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trustmark in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Trustmark from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Trustmark from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Trustmark from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trustmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

