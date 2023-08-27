Tucker Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 376 Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 169,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter valued at about $483,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,156,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,580,000 after acquiring an additional 35,513 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 23,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skyline Champion in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Skyline Champion from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.60.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

Shares of SKY stock opened at $63.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.72. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $76.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $464.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.48 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

