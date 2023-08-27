Tucker Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,838 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BBVA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 120.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average is $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.30. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $8.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 26.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BBVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.34.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

