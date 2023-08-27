Tucker Asset Management LLC Invests $30,000 in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GRBK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,102 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,864,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,843,000 after buying an additional 31,781 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,578,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,470,000 after buying an additional 280,474 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 847,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,537,000 after purchasing an additional 14,940 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GRBK shares. B. Riley downgraded Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $46.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.60. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $59.30.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.36. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $456.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.78 million. On average, research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder, Challenger Homes, located in Colorado Springs. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

