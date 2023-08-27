Tucker Asset Management LLC Invests $32,000 in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,660 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 393.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 389.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Extreme Networks

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 167,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $3,549,492.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,385 shares in the company, valued at $15,045,954.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $25.16 on Friday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $32.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.00.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 95.31% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $363.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Extreme Networks from $17.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Extreme Networks from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Extreme Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXTR

Extreme Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.