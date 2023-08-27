U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,979 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 59.0% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 11.9% during the first quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.07. 2,474,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,851,859. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.63. The firm has a market cap of $147.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.26%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.70.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

