U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,273 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $6,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,027,000 after purchasing an additional 464,651 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 14,420 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,652,000. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 75,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period.

COWZ traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,560,108 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.35 and its 200 day moving average is $47.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

