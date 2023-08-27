U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10.73 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,494 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 150.0% in the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,292,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $4,703,000. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,733 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Noble Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCL. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.37.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL traded up $3.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,758,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,172,088. The firm has a market cap of $315.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.90 and a 200-day moving average of $102.89. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.