U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.78 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,276 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on META shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.79.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of META stock traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $285.50. The stock had a trading volume of 23,701,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,796,028. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $326.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $298.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.19. The firm has a market cap of $734.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $191,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,901,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $1,253,161.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,858 shares in the company, valued at $24,277,394. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $191,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,366 shares in the company, valued at $9,901,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,335 shares of company stock worth $12,461,940. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.