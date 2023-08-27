U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.03 Million Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,726 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $7,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $59,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $591,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 277.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 84,596 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $28.40. 15,352,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,791,867. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $36.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day moving average of $30.96.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

