U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 83.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,726 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,909 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 0.7% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $14,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 387.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 193,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total transaction of $29,026,959.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,062,562 shares in the company, valued at $36,801,044,935.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,228,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 193,294 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total transaction of $29,026,959.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 245,062,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,801,044,935.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,757,113 shares of company stock worth $1,353,607,317 over the last three months. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.82. 4,089,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,805,817. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.32 and its 200-day moving average is $150.67. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.07 and a 1 year high of $162.78. The company has a market capitalization of $424.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.