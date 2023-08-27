U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 17,995 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,995 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $9,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 104,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMP. Citigroup downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

MMP traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $65.54. The stock had a trading volume of 669,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,750. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.87 and a 200-day moving average of $58.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 58.77% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $877.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $1.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 83.47%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

