U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.5% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $33,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in AbbVie by 7.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,073,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,992,000 after purchasing an additional 70,240 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 13.8% during the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,319,000. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.8% during the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 19,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.69. 3,275,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,489,006. The firm has a market cap of $258.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 121.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.79.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

