U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up 0.9% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $19,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $1.80 on Friday, reaching $145.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,660,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,048,439. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.24. The firm has a market cap of $132.42 billion, a PE ratio of 67.29, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 307.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

View Our Latest Report on IBM

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.