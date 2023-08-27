U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574,443 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,404,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013,647 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in NVIDIA by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,323,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at $454,650,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 245,187 shares of company stock worth $102,175,333. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $11.45 on Friday, hitting $460.18. 92,534,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,214,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $502.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $441.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 111.15, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.70.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

