U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 440,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,425 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 8.08% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF worth $12,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 1,124.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 60,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA PVAL traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $29.24. 13,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,511. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.64. The company has a market cap of $190.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.33.

About Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

