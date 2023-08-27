UBS Group Lowers Lufax (NYSE:LU) to Sell

UBS Group cut shares of Lufax (NYSE:LU – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $1.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $1.60.

LU has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Lufax from $1.90 to $1.70 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Lufax from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Lufax from $2.50 to $1.80 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Lufax from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.88.

Get Lufax alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LU

Lufax Stock Performance

Lufax Cuts Dividend

Shares of Lufax stock opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.71. Lufax has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%. Lufax’s payout ratio is currently 69.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lufax

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lufax by 1,344.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. 18.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lufax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.