UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Stake Trimmed by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in UGI were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of UGI by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in UGI by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 23.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 7,225 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 7.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 173,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after buying an additional 11,826 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UGI shares. TheStreet downgraded UGI from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of UGI from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of UGI from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

UGI Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of UGI stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.71. 1,689,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,826,663. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.41, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.60. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $22.44 and a twelve month high of $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.98.

UGI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is -22.52%.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Featured Articles

