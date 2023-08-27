Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Cut to $587.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Barclays from $600.00 to $587.00 in a note issued to investors on Sunday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ULTA. StockNews.com began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $546.87.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $15.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $407.15. 2,261,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,410. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $455.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $488.14. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $373.80 and a one year high of $556.60. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.33.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.19% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.70 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 25.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

