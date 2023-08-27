Ultra (UOS) Hits Market Capitalization of $55.49 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Ultra has a total market cap of $55.49 million and $848,044.14 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000622 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ultra has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,097.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $195.86 or 0.00750466 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00119181 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00016119 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00027300 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000321 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,602,984 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 341,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.16458369 USD and is down -2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $736,048.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

