Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ULBI. TheStreet raised Ultralife from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ultralife in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

ULBI opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. Ultralife has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $149.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.98.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultralife had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $42.69 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 20,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $87,669.51. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,074,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,290.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $27,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,046,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,497.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 20,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $87,669.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,074,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,290.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 31,301 shares of company stock valued at $138,188 in the last three months. Company insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ultralife by 1.7% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,065,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 17,510 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Ultralife by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 634,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 89,873 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ultralife by 9.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultralife by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. 26.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

