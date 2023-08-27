UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Short Interest Down 57.3% in August

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a drop of 57.3% from the July 31st total of 2,930,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 445,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of UMB Financial stock traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $63.13. 251,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,882. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.82. UMB Financial has a 1 year low of $50.68 and a 1 year high of $93.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $370.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.60 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 18.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UMB Financial will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 19.95%.

In other UMB Financial news, insider Nikki Farentino Newton sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $89,531.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,587.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

