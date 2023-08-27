Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,244,112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 10,277 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.3% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.20% of Union Pacific worth $250,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $4,160,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 21.7% in the first quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $868,000. Finally, NBW Capital LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $230,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,609,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,433. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $240.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.45%.

Insider Activity

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.97.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

