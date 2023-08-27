United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO) Short Interest Down 92.6% in August

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 92.6% from the July 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

United Community Banks Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBIO traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $21.38. 6,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,240. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.41. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $25.99.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.4297 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

