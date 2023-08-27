Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,200 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the July 31st total of 158,500 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 106,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Univest Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UVSP traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.89. The stock had a trading volume of 74,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.28. Univest Financial has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $29.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.22 million, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Univest Financial had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.91 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Univest Financial will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Univest Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Univest Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Univest Financial by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Univest Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Univest Financial by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Univest Financial by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in Univest Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 26,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Further Reading

