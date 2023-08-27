Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at UBS Group

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Urban Outfitters from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. TheStreet raised Urban Outfitters from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.36.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

URBN stock opened at $33.32 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $37.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.24.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Urban Outfitters

In other Urban Outfitters news, Director Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $162,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 31.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 561.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

See Also

