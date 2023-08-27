Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Urban Outfitters from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.36.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $33.32 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $37.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.51.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, Director Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $162,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $619,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $424,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 561.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

