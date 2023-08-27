Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Morgan Stanley

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.36.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $33.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.51. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $37.81.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.56%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 5,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $162,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 21.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,133,038 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $336,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,104 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $39,144,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 165.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,740,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,423 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 239.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,217,724 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,043,000 after purchasing an additional 858,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 368.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 734,166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,323,000 after acquiring an additional 577,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

