Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) PT Raised to $38.00 at Robert W. Baird

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on URBN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Urban Outfitters from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.36.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

NASDAQ URBN opened at $33.32 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $37.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.55 and a 200-day moving average of $30.24.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Urban Outfitters

In related news, Director Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $162,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $619,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 9.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,061 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,137,000 after buying an additional 84,775 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after buying an additional 66,505 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 643,217 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,341,000 after buying an additional 159,408 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $1,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

