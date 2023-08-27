Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,800 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the July 31st total of 211,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 119.0 days.
Ushio Stock Performance
Shares of UHOIF remained flat at $12.60 during midday trading on Friday. Ushio has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $14.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average of $12.79.
Ushio Company Profile
