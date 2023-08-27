Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,800 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the July 31st total of 211,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 119.0 days.

Ushio Stock Performance

Shares of UHOIF remained flat at $12.60 during midday trading on Friday. Ushio has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $14.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average of $12.79.

Ushio Company Profile

Ushio, Inc engages in the business of light source devices. It operates through the following segments: Light Sources, Equipment and Others. The Light Sources segment manufactures and sells halogen and discharge lamps. The Equipment segment manufactures and sells imaging and optical equipment. The Others segment involves in the plastic forming applications, peripheral machinery, factory automation systems, and others.

