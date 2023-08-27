Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vail Resorts worth $20,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 21.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $691,000. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $222.00 to $223.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.50.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $220.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,058. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $237.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.20. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.91 and a fifty-two week high of $269.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $8.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th were issued a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 113.81%.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

