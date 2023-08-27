Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,700 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the July 31st total of 226,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 489,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Valens Semiconductor Trading Down 0.4 %

VLN opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average is $2.94. Valens Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $5.99. The company has a market cap of $242.26 million, a P/E ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 0.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valens Semiconductor

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Valens Semiconductor by 22.1% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd raised its position in Valens Semiconductor by 165.0% in the first quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 28,018 shares during the last quarter. 20.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Valens Semiconductor from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

