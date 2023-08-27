Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Hovde Group lowered Valley National Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded Valley National Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.07.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of VLY opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $13.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $847.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.86 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLY. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 153.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,869,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,476,000 after buying an additional 5,374,624 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $53,639,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 2,233.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,940,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728,356 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $47,062,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,116,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008,420 shares in the last quarter. 59.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Further Reading

