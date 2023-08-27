Value and Indexed Property Income Trust (LON:VIP) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $200.40

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Plc (LON:VIP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 200.40 ($2.56) and traded as low as GBX 196 ($2.50). Value and Indexed Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 197 ($2.51), with a volume of 17,324 shares.

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of £84.63 million, a P/E ratio of -364.81 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 200.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 205.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 22.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.83.

Get Value and Indexed Property Income Trust alerts:

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a GBX 3.60 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from Value and Indexed Property Income Trust’s previous dividend of $3.20. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,407.41%.

About Value and Indexed Property Income Trust

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value and Indexed Property Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.