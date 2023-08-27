VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Acquired by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMH. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 193.7% during the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 260,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,888,000 after acquiring an additional 171,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,552,000 after purchasing an additional 166,418 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2,671.1% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 156,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 150,785 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 314,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,749,000 after purchasing an additional 113,513 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 178,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,212,000 after purchasing an additional 110,226 shares during the period.

Shares of SMH traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.09. The stock had a trading volume of 11,769,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,516,273. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.31. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.49 and a fifty-two week high of $161.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

