Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Coastwise Capital Group LLC

Coastwise Capital Group LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for 1.2% of Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,484,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,066 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,446,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 202.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,545,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,072 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $64,318,000. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 56.3% in the first quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,654,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,849,000 after acquiring an additional 595,771 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,626,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,400. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.37. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $44.99 and a 1-year high of $63.81.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

