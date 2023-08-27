Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Holdings Decreased by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VHT. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,186.5% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $574,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT stock opened at $244.27 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $220.50 and a 1 year high of $259.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

